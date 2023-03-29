Pile Dwelling Museum at Lake Constance reopened

Uhldingen-Mühlhofen

Since 2011, the stilt houses on Lake Constance have been a World Heritage Site. From Saturday they can be seen again in the Unteruhldingen open-air museum. The museum has planned a number of highlights for the new season.

The stilt house museum in Uhldingen-Mühlhofen on Lake Constance starts the season with a new program on Saturday (April 1).

According to the museum, there will be more than a dozen events and a discovery tour under the motto “House on the lake – how to build pile dwellers”. The special exhibition on the existence of the open-air museumwhich turned 100 last year, can still be seen.

According to the museum, more than 15.6 million people have visited the stilt houses since it was founded in 1922. According to a spokesman, up to 300,000 people visit the prehistoric pile dwellings every year. Among them are film teams. Most recently, the Apple TV production for the science fiction series “Foundation” also filmed on the stilt houses.

In the open-air museum, 23 houses modeled after the Stone and Bronze Age can be visited and thus provide an insight into 3000 years of human history. The prehistoric pile dwellings around the Alps have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011.

Rows of piles in Lake Constance were also recently reported off the island of Reichenau. According to the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments, these date from the Middle Ages and were used to navigate ships.