Pilot projects for tightened external border protection

Two EU pilot projects with Bulgaria and Romania against irregular migration have started. “Strengthening the external borders through increased surveillance measures on the Bulgarian-Turkish border is an important priority,” the EU Commission said tonight.

According to earlier information from EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, a project started at the beginning of the week provides for securing the border between Bulgaria and Turkey with vehicles, cameras, roads and watchtowers.

The projects were announced at an EU summit a month ago. At that time it was said that the project would be financed from EU funds, the Bulgarian budget and contributions from the EU states.

The second pilot project, which started in Romania on Friday, is said to be about repatriation, border management and international cooperation. It will be carried out with strong operational, technical and financial support from the Commission and key EU agencies such as Europol and Frontex.