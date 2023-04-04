Pirate IPTV causes millionaire loss in closed TV stations in Brazil

A new report released by Brazilian Association to Combat Counterfeiting, this Monday (3), revealed that IPTV piracy has caused millionaire losses to cable TV stations in Brazil. According to the study, only in the month of January 2022, the segment lost BRL 12 billion. This figure represents a significant increase in relation to the same period of the previous year.

Pay-TV broadcasters in Brazil record millionaire losses

Piracy in Brazil causes millionaire damage in Brazil in 2022

The report also points out that piracy has caused losses in several sectors in the country, totaling BRL 345 billion in the year 2022, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2021. The fuel sector was the most affected, with an estimated loss of BRL 29 billion, followed by beverages, which lost about BRL 28 billion. Sectors such as agricultural pesticides, clothing, perfumery, hygiene and cleaning and auto parts were also impacted by piracy.

The National Telecommunications Agency has taken measures to combat the illegal transmission of content, such as blocking unapproved TV Box sets. These blocks are ongoing, and new illegal equipment is identified by the agency on an ongoing basis. In addition, Anatel provides a website to help consumers identify whether their devices are pirated.

Given this scenario, cable TV stations in Brazil face major challenges in maintaining their revenues and protecting their content. IPTV piracy is a real and increasingly present threat in the country, and actions to combat the practice need to be implemented to avoid even greater damage.