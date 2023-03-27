Pitched battle in “Bandidas” leaves hospitalized and detained

There were 16 detainees by police from the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and Kanasín municipal elements, who would have provoked a pitched war in the place called “Bandidas”, which is a table dance.

It is known that these people, originally from Mexico City, would not have respected the rules of the site and when having too many drinks, one of them hit one of the waiters who defended himself; until you reach the gates of the place.

Prior to this, the reaction of his co-workers and other clients who witnessed the scene, tried to separate the two men, but they were refused by another group of subjects who started a pitched war on the site.

kanasin

The event occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the alert was received, agents of the SSP and the Kanasín Municipal Police arriving at the site to attend to the emergency, when the perpetrators realized the presence of the uniformed officers they decided to flee, leaving badly injured several people at the doors of this nightclub.

Paramedics were asked to attend to them, and they explained that they are from Mexico City and had a lawsuit with waiters from the “dark”, as well as with security elements from that place.

The uniformed immediately applied an operation, achieving the arrest of 16 people who were taken to jail, while the injured were taken to hospitals, all as detainees until what happened is clarified, because it was not reported what was the case. reason for the lawsuit.

