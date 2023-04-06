Pitea, the Swedish women’s team that flooded its uniform with almost 20 sponsors to survive

For several years now, the teams of the Liga MX, both men’s and women’s, have been criticized for becoming walking commercials due to the number of sponsors both in the shirts, shorts and socks, but perhaps the FC Pitea of ​​Sweden hold the record in this regard.

Pitea is a Swedish province of 24,000 inhabitants and in terms of soccer it supports the team that bears the same name and has both the men’s and women’s branches. Both teams wear red, but there is a clear difference between the two uniforms and that is the women’s team has up to 19 sponsors on the shirt.

This is Pitea’s uniform

A uniform full of sponsors in Sweden

Virtually every space on the women’s team’s canvas is occupied by an advertising space, and 14 of those 19 marks are on the front, which converts It is a real challenge to find the team crest and the sports brand.

While the men’s team has eight spaces on the front of their jersey, the women’s team has 17 spaces sold, although some brands repeat mention. Four other spaces are occupied in the front of the shortin which you can barely see the number.

Can you find the shield of Pitea?

Why are there so many sponsors on the Pitea jersey?

Pitea women’s team plays in the Swedish First Division since 2009 and that’s it qualified for the Champions League oncewhile the men’s team competes in the Third Division, for which reason keeping the women’s team is an economic challenge.

Although Sweden is a power in women’s soccer, the branch does not have as much media impact as the men’s, which makes it more difficult to obtain economic resources to pay for trips, salaries and training venues, among other aspects, for which Pitea IF has tried to sell everything it could in terms of sponsors and The result is this branded uniform.

Pitea plays in the Swedish First Division

Perhaps in Liga MX we are not so far from these extremes, but if it is about benefiting the women’s teams and improve the conditions of the playerswelcome (cough, cough Necaxa Femenil).

