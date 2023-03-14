Pixel 7A: New price hit smartphone from Google in photos



At Google, they’re not all about keeping new products secret at all costs. On the other hand, manufacturing in Asia also makes it more likely that hardware will be released before the official market launch. This is also the case with the Google Pixel 7A, which previously got into the hands of “unauthorized persons” in Vietnam.





The blog Zing News has released a series of very high-resolution photos apparently intended to show a pre-production Google Pixel 7A used for software development. The device appeared on Facebook a few days ago after a user posted less than good pictures there. Zing News has now gotten its hands on the device as well, so we can throw Google’s new mid-range smartphone ahead of its launch in May.



The Pixel 7A could…

…become a bestseller

The Google Pixel 7A continues the design concept introduced with the previous Pixel models since the 6th generation with the characteristic camera bar on the back. This only houses two sensors and the flash and appears to be part of the aluminum housing frame. The more expensive models of the Pixel 7 series have a glass insert, and more stable aluminum is used here.

With the metal frame, the Pixel 7A would clearly stand out from most other mid-range smartphones, since otherwise almost exclusively plastic housings are used. Internally, Google apparently wants to go back to the Tensor G2 processor, which also does its job in the more expensive Pixel 7 models. The device would thus offer more power than many a competing product in the same price range.



According to the report, the cameras are two 12-megapixel sensors. The hardware is said to have changed nothing compared to the previous model. Other features include a Samsung G5300 5G modem, eight gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of internal flash memory.

Google is said to have remotely blocked the Pixel 7A that appeared in Vietnam, since the first screenshots from a few days ago also showed the device’s serial number. There are also conspicuous patterns on the case that can be used to identify the prototype. The official presentation is expected at the Google I/O developer conference, which is scheduled to take place in mid-May.

