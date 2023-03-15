Pixel 8 CAD render: Google is shrinking next flagship smartphone



Google apparently wants to make the base model of its smartphones, which are expected later in the year, significantly smaller than before. According to a leak based on CAD data, the Google Pixel 8 should come with a 5.8-inch display.





The smartphone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who specializes in CAD renders, had already published the first renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro yesterday. In the meantime he has in cooperation with MySmartPrice followed up and also published CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 8. The smaller of the two new Google smartphones should also have a more “rounded” design.



After 6.3 inches it goes down to just 5.8 inches

This means that Google wants to round off the corners of the case and display with an even larger radius. The really significant change, however, is that Google appears to be changing its display size strategy. At least according to the leak, you are returning to a significantly smaller panel.

After the Google Pixel 7 came with a 6.32-inch screen, Google allegedly wants to use a 5.8-inch display for the Pixel 8. Most recently, Google had used a similarly small screen with a 5.7-inch diagonal for the Pixel 5. However, the compact design also has consequences in other respects. So the Google Pixel 8 will obviously not be exactly thin. With a case thickness of almost nine millimeters and a sporty height of 12 millimeters including the camera strip on the back, the device can be described as “extremely compact”. The characteristic “bar” across the back, in which the cameras are housed, of course returns and is quite thick.

There is no information yet on the technical data and similar details. However, it can be assumed that Google will also install the new Tensor G3 SoC in the Pixel 8. On the back, a camera module with a total of two sensors can be seen in the renders, which, as usual, will represent a significant downgrade compared to the Pro model. With the Pro version, a previously unknown fourth sensor was visible on the renders provided yesterday, which Google may want to use for LIDAR.

