Pizza Possum will raid our pantry in 2023

Presenting itself in 3D seen from above with a charming artistic direction, I can have pizza tends to be in the vein of the Untitled Goose Game: take any animal, let it snort a good dose of methamphetamines (or another drug of your choice) and unleash it on innocent people. Here, we are dealing with an arcade-type game where each level is stuffed with chewable food. Alas for our freeloader, the constabulary watches over the grain. We will therefore have to hide in the bushes to dodge the patrols before running on the food to bake them raw, then flee screaming like the infernal marsupial that we are.

Snack

Still in the arcade spirit, power-ups scattered throughout the levels will balance the balance of power. Boxing gloves stun the guards, barriers block their way, and marrow bones distract these police dogs (no Monsieur Darmanin, that’s not an insult, the gendarmes are literally canines). The recipe is simple, perhaps even effective: the first feedback from PAX East has been rather positive. The gameplay is frenetic, the atmosphere is bright, and the mechanics are quite fun. For example, chasing down innocent citizens will cause them to drop more food in their panic. If you have ever dreamed of causing panic with a small mammal like a rat in a three-star restaurant, I can have pizza is made for you.

I can have pizza will be nibbled away in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. Local cooperation only. The official website is just here.