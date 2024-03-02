Places to travel to, here we tell you

Traveling can be tiring and even expensive, but just an hour and 20 minutes from Miami by train is West Palm Beach with an attractive offer of restaurants, shops and art exhibitions that captures the attention of many as an alternative for the whole family.

Let’s opt for a weekend and arrive at the Florida town on Saturday at noon.

We crossed a couple of streets and found CityCenter, which is an attractive shopping center with a large plaza that resembles a Mediterranean-style urban neighborhood and revolves around an old church, which today is a theater hall.

Tri-Rail fares range between 1.75 and 4.25 depending on the day of the week and destination.

Vehicle parking is free at Tri-Rail stations, although parking is not allowed during the early morning hours.

Montreal

When winter passes and the trees come back to life, Montreal will be reborn with its French and other Anglo-Saxon buildings that recall the presence of the French and British period alike.

The old historic center of Vieux-Montréal, the old walled town that borders the new Montreal, has magnificent buildings built under French influence until 1763.

The Basilique Notre-Dame, located in front of Place d’Armes, is a work of Gothic revival built between the years 1824 and 1829. The monumental building has an extraordinary spectacle of colored laser rays inside, attracting everyone’s attention.

Cartagena, Colombia

Full of history and facades that show off balconies from another era, the old town of Cartagena de Indias is one of the most beautiful in the Caribbean Sea basin.

In fact, its fortresses and walled enclosure were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984.

Cartagena is today the tourist destination par excellence in Colombia, both national and foreign. His distance from the conflicts that characterized the country for several years helped him stay out of those problems.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland, that large territory that covers the north of the island of Great Britain, has the capital city Edinburgh as its starting point. Medieval in essence, its peculiar location between volcanic hills, crowned by a castle that dominates the horizon, allows us to understand its riches in history and literature.

It is the streets and alleys, the medieval facades, the bars, restaurants and cultural wealth that best describe the city.

In the afternoon, when night falls, hundreds of people flock to Grassmarket Square, where terraces and bars abound.

South Africa

This African nation is one of the few places on Earth where you can see elephants, buffalo, rhinos, lions and leopards in a single day.

With plenty of sun, mountains, sea and rivers, South Africans tend to treat their country like one big playground.

To enjoy the outdoors, hike to the top of Table Mountain, go horseback riding through the Drakensberg, go whale watching in Hermanus, and learn about South Africa’s urban culture on a guided walking tour of Johannesburg.

You can also paraglide over the beaches of Cape Town or go on a walking safari in the Kruger and cycle through the Cape Winelands.