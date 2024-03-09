Places to travel to, here we tell you

This American city is the starting point to Tennessee, located on the banks of the Tennessee River in a valley surrounded by impressive scenic beauty.

It’s where you’ll find Lookout Mountain, the legendary Coolidge Park Carousel, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, and wide green lanes. It also has a spectacular downtown, bars, restaurants, museums and bustling arts and shopping districts. It’s a little bit of everything you need and want very close to the Appalachian Mountains.

Try the Chattanooga Dinner Train, where in addition to enjoying the ride, enjoy a delicious three-course meal served aboard restored old dining cars.

Visit visitchattanooga.com

Bogota

To the south of the Caribbean, where the earth begins another of its monumental territories, Colombia emerges with its wide green fields and intricate elevations and a comfortable capital city of cold dawns called Santa Fe de Bogot.

Bogotá is also an extraordinary gastronomic destination, where, in addition to the succulent traditional Bogota cuisine, there are promising young chefs from South America.

Emirates airline launches a new daily service Miami a Bogot, starting June 3, which is an extraordinary opportunity to experience the high onboard service offered by this air company, one of the best in the world. Tickets are now on sale.

Madrid

This magnificent European city is part of the UNESCO World Heritage list, which denotes sites that have exceptional universal value.

The spectacular Paseo del Prado and the central park of Buen Retiro appear in the privileged category of Landscape of Arts and Sciences. An extraordinary urban environment, where culture, science and nature have coexisted since the mid-16th century.

This Landscape of Light is the first property to hold such distinction in the city of Madrid, and the fifth in the Community of Madrid, along with the Monastery of El Escorial, the historic center of Alcal de Henares, the cultural landscape of Aranjuez and the Montejo Beech Forest.

Taiwan

The island nation of Taiwan is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and its bustling, vibrant streets are filled with beautiful ancient temples, fantastic museums and lively night markets offering an impressive variety of cuisines.

Away from its busy streets, many enjoy Taiwan’s nature, such as the beautiful Sun Moon Lake and the spectacular Kinmen Island.

Basin of democracy and human rights, Taiwan has long been on the prowl for China, which still claims the country, and the Taiwanese are a friendly and welcoming people who proudly defend their independence.

Roma

The capital of Italy is one of the most romantic destinations in the world and the resting place of Valentine’s Day. The Eternal City earned its name due to the belief that, no matter what happens, Rome will always persevere… a fantastic metaphor for love.

There are many romantic places to stay and Bettoja hotels are among them. You can choose between the Hotel Mediterrneo or the Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio, all within walking distance of the Colosseum, the Opera, the Forum, the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps.

The chefs at Ristorante Massimo dAzeglio will offer a special four-course Valentine’s Day menu for 50 per person, about 52 dollars in exchange (VAT and service included).

Guests can also choose to order a special à la carte menu. One of the oldest restaurants in Rome, Ristorante Massimo d’Azeglio is a member of the Association of Historic Places of Italy and Historic Stores of Excellence. For more information, visit www.bettojahotels.it online.