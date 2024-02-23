Plane crashes into the waters of the Port of Miami

A small plane crashed this Friday afternoon in the waters of PortMiami, the largest passenger port in the world.

According to Miami-Dade firefighters, it was a Cessna 208 that had seven people on board, the media reported. Local 10.

The floatplane crashed into the Main Channel, between the north side of the harbor and the MacArthur Causeway, said the publication, which flew over the scene.

According to the video from that medium, the single-engine plane was left overturned on its side with the propeller still moving.

The area was filled with police cars and fire trucks. In the water, several boats came to help the crew and tow the aircraft, which was taken to the Miami seaplane base, on Watson Island.

All occupants “exited the plane and the water,” an MDFR spokesperson said.

He later confirmed that “no one was hurt.”

The causes why the plane he fell.

“It was more like a crash, like something fell into the water, like a big splash,” said witnesses of the violent landing.

The FlightAware platform said the plane took off from Palm Beach International Airport at 1:04 p.m. and was last seen on radar at 1:37 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane was manufactured in 1995 and is registered to Willis Lease Finance Corporation in Marin, California.

Last February 9 another plane crashed on Interstate 75, near the Naples, Florida airport. They died two people in that fact.