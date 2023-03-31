PlatinumGames has a “special” announcement tomorrow

PlatinumGames – the developer behind highlights such as the Bayonetta series, Nier: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and a bunch of other well-received action games – let us know via Twitter that they have an announcement coming up tomorrow:

Whether the “beep-boop” is some sort of clue, we don’t know, but it’s certainly a strange thing to write. Some believe it’s about the Bayonetta 3 DLC, while others still cling to the hope of a Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance remaster. There’s also the possibility that it’s something completely different, like a new game series or a sequel to one of the studio’s lesser-known titles.

We’ll simply have to wait until tomorrow, unless this is part of an early April Fool’s joke. What do you believe and hope for?