PLAY awards ceremony postponed to April 27

Dand according to the organization of PLAY, in a statement released today, the ceremony of the 5th edition of the awards will take place on 27 April, at the initially planned location, the Coliseu dos Recreios.

“This postponement aims to guarantee the widest possible audience for the artists and national music celebrated in these official Portuguese music awards, a primary objective of PLAY, which in the meantime was compromised on the previously announced date”, reads the statement.

The ceremony is broadcast live on RTP1, Antena1, RTP Internacional, RTP África and on the digital platform RTP Play.

Fado singer Ana Moura is the most nominated artist at the 5th edition of PLAY — Portuguese Music Awards.

Of the 13 competition categories, 11 of which are subject to nomination, Ana Moura is nominated in three: Song of the Year (“Agarra em mim”, with Pedro Mafama), Album of the Year (“Casa Guilhermina”) and Best Female Artist.

“Agarra em mim” disputes the Play of Song of the Year with “A Maior betrayal”, by Carlão, “Lua”, by Ivandro, “Quero é vive”, by Sara Correia, “Saudade, saudade”, by Maro, and ” Smile”, by Diogo Piçarra.

In the category of Album of the Year, “Casa Guilhermina” competes with “The Strange Beauty of Life”, by Rodrigo Leão, “A Minha História”, by Sara Carreira, and “Club Makumba”, by Club Makumba. Ana Moura competes for the Best Female Artist award with Aldina Duarte, Maro and Nena.

Awards are also given in the categories of Best Group, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Album, Song of the Year, Best Videoclip, Lusofonia Award, Breakthrough Artist, Best Fado Album, Best Classical/Erudite Music Album, Best Jazz Album, Critics Award and Career Award.

Also Read: Ana Moura is the most nominated this year at the PLAY Awards