Play Store for Windows: Google brings Android games to Europe



Regardless of the Windows subsystem for Android and the Amazon App Store, Google will in future offer its own Play Store in other countries – including Europe. Starting with games, the beta phase could also start in Germany in the foreseeable future.





While Windows 11 users previously had to resort to the Amazon Appstore or a manual APK installation to install Android apps, Google is still working on an independent solution. The Play Store known from the Android operating system is to be launched in the form of Google Play Games in other regions in the next few months, including Japan and “countries in Europe”.



Arjun Dayal, Director of Google Play Games, gave a precise schedule in his recent blog post not known. It is also not yet certain whether Germany will be one of the first countries in Europe to be considered for the start of the beta. So far, the Play Store for Windows and associated games are only available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

Germany start and Windows 10

The fact that Google will also be concentrating on the German market is shown by the announcement that was made in advance Play Games website, where interested parties can register in advance for more information about the start of the beta. The minimum requirements for PCs are also discussed here. Among other things, they show that the Android apps and games are not only available for Windows 11, but also for Windows 10.

In general, Google promises improved mouse and keyboard controls for its Play Store games, seamless cross-device syncing of savegames, and earning Google Play Points for future in-app purchases on PC.

