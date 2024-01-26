Playboy model Masuimi Max found dead at 45

The extensive North American modeling sector is a key piece in the difficult and media world that encompasses shows and productions in the United States; a place where it is difficult to find a place for yourself and where, once you achieve it, eternity can be touched thanks to a transfer of your face to the collective imagination of the country. Ah found space Masuimi Max and that was where it was consolidated. Now a piece of news is shaking the magazine covers: The actress and model was found dead this Thursday in her home in Las Vegas. She was 45 years old.

At the moment the causes of death are unknown, as are the details that give meaning to the scene of the event. As you have been able to know TMZ through police sources, The agents received a call that raised the alarm just before eight-thirty in the afternoon on Thursday, which triggered the rapid action of the emergency services: they traveled to Max’s home and, when they arrived, they found the corpse.

Social networks have functioned in the last few hours as a digital wake where the model’s followers have given life to a cascade of farewells. Rest in paradise, beautifulsaid one, to which another added: I always thought you were a rock star. I am very saddened to hear of your passing. We will miss you.

Also from the world of modeling itself. I am very grateful that we have reconnected, thank you for guiding me when I started in this industry and giving me opportunities. “I can’t believe this is real,” wrote her friend and colleague. Ashleeta Beauchamp. The also model Marilyn Barrios It expressed a similar message: I will always love you, my pin up queen of the dark fetish.

A career of more than two decades

The late model had participated as interpreter in some films that, although they do not belong to the Hollywood pinnacle, were very popular at the time. Among all, stands out XXX: State of the Union2005 film I directed Lee Tamahori and where I shared scenery with Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, XZibit, Willem Dafoe y Scott Speedman.

However, its fame is mainly due to fashion. Her career began back in 2000 and it didn’t take long for her to appear on the covers of important magazines: from Playboy until Maximgoing by Bizarre y Alt. The last event that the model had on her agenda was dated this same January 27 at The Dive Barin the casino city of Nevada, where he would perform in the company of Ali, Z Diaboli y Liilipher. Now the event remains up in the air due to the paralysis that a loss like this entails, in a complicated sector and in the crazy world of North American entertainment.