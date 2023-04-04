Players who end their contract with Cruz Azul at the end of the semester

With the arrival of the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti Leading Cruz Azul, the team has managed to climb positions and is currently in eighth position with 20 points, in repechage positions.
Four dates to complete the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, the 2023 Opening of the MX League is already being thought about, which is why Stove Football has been reporting on possible ups and downs.
Here we leave you the seven footballers who end their contract with La Máquina:
The light blue captain ends his contract once the semester is over, but recently there was talk of the possibility of renewing it for a year and then finally hanging up the gloves. At 42 years old, Chuy remains at a high level.
The Tasting is constantly repudiated by the celestial fans and more after what happened at the beginning of the semester for the drug theme used at his son’s party.
Despite constant criticism, the defender remains in the team and is now close to ending his relationship, without knowing what his fate will be.
The Shaggy has lost prominence with the team, being used as a relief. The right-back also ends his tie with the cement team and at 36 years old it seems very difficult for him to be renewed.
The Argentine defender has constantly asked not to renew his relationship with La Máquina because he wants to return to River Plate, club that saw him born. Since his arrival, El Mellizo has left a lot to be desired by making constant mistakes.
Thanks to the arrival of tuca To the technical direction, the left back has gained prominence, in addition to being able to handle different positions on the field, he is more to the liking of the helmsman. He might have a chance to stay at La Noria.
The Uruguayan striker has been another of the players who has come to the club with the aim of becoming the goal benchmark, without achieving it.
Due to the good moment that other of his colleagues are experiencing, it is possible that it will not be renewed.
It should be remembered that the Ecuadorian is on loan with Blue Crosssince your letter belongs to the Toluca.
Nor has it managed to be a solution in front, for this reason it will hardly be a priority for the coaching staff and the board of directors.
