Playing a round first!: What parents should know about computer games

16-year-old Jonte from Pankow is a kind of special case among Berliners of the same age: his parents never allowed him a games console. He was also never allowed to play computer games at home. “I never thought that was bad. My friends all used to play Minecraft and FIFA a lot, especially when we were around 12-14,” he says. When he was there to visit, he also played along. “I don’t feel like I missed out.” Today, his closest friends rarely gambled, but those around him still gambled heavily, in much more violent games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

