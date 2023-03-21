PlayStation 3: the Plex application leaves the console for good

If you’re still using the PS3 as a media center, you’ll probably be sad to hear that Plex is leaving the console for good as of March 24, 2023. The app, which was already out of date, will be out of date. use and can no longer be downloaded.

Plex offers streaming apps on almost every platform imaginable, from smartphones to desktop computers to game consoles. On the other hand, its developers have announced that the title will leave the PlayStation 3 for good. We must therefore turn to alternatives.

Plex is no longer available on the PlayStation 3: what alternative?

L’application Plex pour PlayStation 3 will no longer be available as of March 24, 2023. The company said this. ” We originally announced that the app was deprecated and no longer actively supported almost 6 years ago. Although the app has not received any new features since then, it has remained available until now. This will no longer be the case after 2023-03-24 they said.

Plex had arrived on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 two months after arriving on Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Superseded by the PS4 in 2013, the PS3 was still used by many people at that time and Plex was among the most popular apps.

In 2017, the Plex application launched its Winamp-inspired audio player, added features on Android and stopped being updated on PS3 in the process. However, it remained functional and available for download.

So what alternative to Plex if you still have a PS3? Google Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV may do the trick to continue using Plex. The app is also still available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but also on Xbox 360, maybe not for much longer.

Note that starting with version 1.32.0 (scheduled for public release on April 10), Plex Media Server will no longer support Windows versions prior to Windows 10 (version 1607) or macOS prior to 10.13 (High Sierra). ).

