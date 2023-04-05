PlayStation 5 phase 2: gives Q Lite to PS5 Pro, both console and accessories arrived for a leak

I noticed insider Tom Hendersonwhich raises an incredible record of this forecast, is turned into a crash, revealing to the enthusiasts the possibility of the new PlayStation Q Lite portable console.

Currently impegnata in the phase of QA Testing Pressed on Sony stabilimenti, the portable console does not represent an autonomous gaming system, but must be thought over to interface with playstation 5 Procedure remote play. Standing all the indiscretions diffused by Tom Henderson, PlayStation Q Lite can see the bright light in the corso del 2024anno che dovrebbe segnare l’avvio di una vera e propria “due phase” for PlayStation 5.

This passage, continue the insider, dovrebbe essere caratterizzato da un constante susseguirsi di nuovi hardware, tra console e accesori. Nell’ordine, dalle fucine di Sony, dovrebbero in particular arrive and reveal di:

PlayStation 5 with detachable optical letter (possible playstation 5 slim );

); Project Nomad : name in code of wireless cuffs;

: name in code of wireless cuffs; Project Voyager : code name for a new wireless headset;

: code name for a new wireless headset; playstation q lite ;

; playstation 5 pro: Powered version of PS5 will arrive in the delle period Christmas festivities 2024;

At the moment, obviously, I did not see official confirmations in merit of all information reported by Tom Henderson. Gives sonyUnfortunately, there is no communication related to the possible release of PlayStation Q Lite. To know the truth, it does not remain that eventual attendees said part of the Giapponese colossus.