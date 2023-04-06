PlayStation dissatisfied with decision on rival’s millionaire business

A Sony has already commented on the favorable assessment of the British regulator Competitions and Markets Authority’s (CMA) regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, stating that it is “surprising, unprecedented and irrational”.

It should be remembered that, in the recent CMA report, the regulator was calm in relation to the implications of the business in the console market, showing more concern with the possible impact of the business in the area of ​​’cloud’ services.

Still, Sony remains certain that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard could directly impact PlayStation gamers who are fans of series like ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Diablo’ or ‘Overwatch’.

“The reversal of the CMA’s position on its console theory is surprising, unprecedented and irrational”can be read in Sony’s statement shared by IGN website. “The interim assessments found significant evidence to support the view that Microsoft would have the ability and incentive not to release retain Activision content and this would substantially reduce competition by barring PlayStation”.

Also Read: Rumor. PlayStation is developing a new portable console