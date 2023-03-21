PlayStation Plus March 2023: a new reward for free arrives, link to the download

In view of the fact that the catalog of PlayStation Plus accolades and new games of March 2023, Sony has added one more round to the collection of rewards for free that can be risked by only abbonati to the service.

Overwatch 2

I giocatori dello sparatutto gratis di Blizzard possono riscattare un pacchetto al cui interno si trova il modello di Moira in Blackwatch version and a biglietto to jump all’istante three livelli of Pass Battaglia della Stagione 3. From the moment that Overwatch 2 didn’t fully support cross-save, those who have played their other legs will not be rewarded by supporting the game on their PS4/PS5 and will continue to play again, keeping all the extra content.

eFootball

In the period between March and June 2023, the eFootball players will once get a bundle containing 300 eFootball Coin and ben 23 unit di ‘Programme of 4,000 ESP’utilissimo per far guadagnare punti esperienza ai giocatori e farli will come out of livello.

Warframe

In the case of Warframe, i giocatori with an active subscription to the Sony service can get a very rich bundle that takes the name of Corpus Quaro Collection.

Here are the following and contents of the bundle:

Pettorina Quaro

Spallacci Quaro

Gambali Quaro

Ohma Melee Weapon

sugatra quaro

Mod Style Sovereign Outcast

Palette Colori Corpus

Home Drone

Booster Affinità – 3 Giorni

Booster Crediti – 3 Giorni

100 Platinum

knockout city

Sebbene sia en procinto di chiudere, also Knockout City has sent a bundle of exclusive content to your PlayStation, thanks to the quale gli utenti possono sfoggiare during i match online a set of cosmetic elements format gives an abito, an’acconciatura and an’icona del giocatore.

Sky: Figli della Luce

Chi ama giocare al rilassante Sky: Figli della Luce può invece ottenere un bundle with aesthetic and consumable elements che renderanno ancora più gradevole l’esperienza di gioco.

Then find the list of bundle contents:

30 normal candles

3 incantesimi Ricordo condiviso

3 incantesimi Barchetta with messaggio

3 exclusive incantesimi scia blu PlayStation

Vigor

A chiudere il cerchio di bonus gratis troviamo un pacchetto per Vigor, il survival gratuito che mette a disposizione di tutti gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus un pacchetto pieno zeppo di armi ed altre risorse that facilitate the sopravvivenza.

The packages in question include the following oggetti:

Pacchetto pitture facciali Graffi

200x crown

3x special edition house

10x Mosin Nagant + 150x ammunition

5x Grease Gun + 550x ammunition

4x A74-K + 360x ammunition

3x ZA M72 + 360x ammunition

2x B93 Raffica + 120x ammunition

Remy M870 + 50x ammunition

