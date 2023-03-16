PlayStation Plus March Catalogue: From Ghostwire Tokyo to Life is Strange

Sony unveils the lineup for PlayStation Plus in March. What awaits you in this month’s catalog is an absolutely and mercilessly colorful mixture.

Many well-known titles make it into the catalogue

With PlayStation Extra and Premium you get access to the catalog of games. In March there are some newcomers waiting for you, like that PlayStationBlog reveals, such as the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which nicely polished Nathan Drake’s adventures for the PS5.

Things are a little more cheerful in Tchia. Here you have to solve physics-based puzzles, carve totems and balance on high rocks. Even a little serenade on the ukulele is no problem and even has certain effects on the nature of the open game world.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a new addition for all shooter fans. The three of you can devise tactics to face an alien threat.



Ghostwire Tokyo is also coming to the catalog this month. In a Tokyo full of supernatural beings from Japanese mythology, you try to save humanity while reading other people’s feelings with Alex Chen and making the decisions that might lead you to your brother’s killer in Life is Strange: True Colors. Life is Strange 2 is also included.

From cheerful to cruel

Immortals Fenyx Rising lets you fight as a demigod for the gods, while in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot you become a Saiyan and meet and fight with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and the others. In Street Fighter V Champion Edition you can also smack your enemies on the head.

Untitled Goose Game unleashes a goose on an unsuspecting village, playing tricks on the residents and teasing them with everything a goose has to offer. On the other hand, it gets darker in Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, where you fight bloody battles in the war and uncover dark secrets.



Rage 2 brings gang crime to the catalogue, while Neo: The World Ends with You throws you into the so-called “Reapers Game” that you must survive at all costs.

Last but not least there is Haven, an adventure of two lovers who flee to a distant planet and do everything they can not to be torn apart.

There are also supplies for the PlayStation Classics. In March you can look forward to Ridge Racer Type 4, Ape Academy 2 and Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror.