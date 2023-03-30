PlayStation: this cult license born on PS1 almost never existed

When we talk about sports games, the first licenses that come to mind are surely FIFA or NBA 2K. Tennis fans will fondly remember the series Top Spin. Rackets and balls are great, but let’s not forget a cult series that introduced many players to what a “heelflip” was: Tony Hawk’s. The series that bears the name of the star of the discipline was born in 1999 with Tony Hawk’s Skateboarding on PS1. A successful license, which, however, could never have seen the light of day. Tony Hawk himself confides in the history of the sports saga.

The first Tony Hawk’s game released on PS1 might not have existed

In a video posted on the YouTube channel named The Diary Of A CEOTony Hawk explains having had discussions with another studio before signing with Activision, which will then publish the games in its name.

I got on with them a bit and realized that what they were trying to do was a lot harder to play technically because they were trying to copy discipline. I felt like I understood this approach. But at the same time, skateboarding wasn’t very popular at the time we were going to release this game. I wanted something that was easier to play and understand for non-skaters – that they could just take it into hand and start making tricks.

Tony Hawk adds that he was immediately seduced by the work of developer Neversoft on PS1.

The way he moved… for me, it was intuitive, it was perfect. I immediately started playing it, doing tricks. It was almost like having an extension of my body to start doing that.

Tony Hawk’s, a successful license missing

After the success of Tony Hawk’s Skateboarding on PS1, an opus of the series will appear every year until 2012. A proof of its growing popularity over time. Unfortunately, skateboarding and Tony Hawk fans haven’t had much to eat since. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 will be considered disappointing. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2remakes of the first two episodes, will still satisfy the community when it is released in 2020. It’s meager, but since no new installment in the series is planned, it’s already good.