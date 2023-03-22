‘Please Please Me’. 60 years ago, The Beatles released their first album

Faz this Wednesday, March 22, 60 years since the Beatles released their first album, ‘Please Please Me’.

Despite the success of the album, released in the UK on March 22, 1963, it was recorded in a hurry, in just one day, due to the success of the homonymous single, and, according to the international press, with Paul McCartney and John Lennon constipated .

As soon as it was released, ‘Please Please Me’ went straight into the top 10 of the ‘UK Albums Charts’. On the 8th of May it reached the top of the chart and stayed there for 30 weeks, when it was replaced by ‘With The Beatles’, the band’s second album.

Six years knocking on doors without success

The Beatles’ success was only possible thanks to the perseverance of the four members that made up the group and two people who believed in them: Brian Epstein (owner of a record store and ‘manager’ of the Beatles) and George Martin (music producer).

For six years, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Pete Best (later replaced by Ringo Star), all natives of Liverpool, knocked on doors without success.

A persistence that paid off. The Beatles not only became one of the best-known bands in the world, they also marked the birth of a new generation of pop music and inspired successive generations of musicians.

Also Read: “I was afraid of dying. The rug could be taken away from us suddenly”