PODCAST. Pension reform: will violence and the calendar be a game-changer?

In this episode of La Loupe, Xavier Yvon wonders if recent events could cause the government to back down on pension reform with Agnès Laurent, senior reporter for L’Express, Etienne Girard, head of the Society department and Eric Mandonnet, head of the Policy department.

Xavier Yvon : I would like to start this episode with a big thank you from the entire La Loupe team to you, our listeners, who are growing in number, and especially to those who write to us.

We regularly receive emails. Sometimes it’s to congratulate us on an episode, which is always a pleasure, other times to point out an inaccuracy, it happens, or to ask for clarification. Some of you even write to us to “order” episodes on subjects that interest you.

A few days ago, we received a rather special request: a listener asked us for an “update” of an episode, the one entitled “When the reforms beat a retreat”.

It’s from just three weeks ago. We had immersed ourselves in the social movements which, in the past, had succeeded in bringing down a government, as for example in May 68 or in 1995. We had drawn up the list of ingredients for a successful protest. Then we looked at whether these ingredients were present in the current mobilization against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

However, since then, as noted by this auditor, the government has passed the law via article 49.3. This infuriated opponents, and sparked violent incidents in Paris and major cities. Are these developments comparable to other movements in history? Are they a game-changer and can they force the government to back down at the last moment?

