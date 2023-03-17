PODCAST. What is the “bank run”? The Express explains everything

In this episode of La Loupe, while the Silicon Valley Bank has just gone bankrupt, Béatrice Mathieu, a great reporter specializing in the Economy, explains to us what the “bank run” is.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to La Loupe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Podcast Addict et Amazon Music.

The team: Charlotte Baris (presentation and writing), Marion Galard (editing) and Jules Krot (directing).

Credits: TF1, BFM Business, Europe 1, TVL

Music and dressing: Emmanuel Herschon/Studio Torrent

Picture credits: Anne-Laure Chapelain and L’Express

Logo : Anne-Laure Chapelain/Benjamin Chazal

How to listen to a podcast? Follow the leader.

Charlotte Row : The bank run! So I called on a journalist who is fluent in English and macro-economics: Béatrice Mathieu, senior reporter at L’Express. Hi Beatrice!

Beatrice Mathieu : Hi Charlotte!

Charlotte Baris : How would we translate this expression of “bank run” Béatrice into French?

Beatrice Mathieu : In good French, it is the “bank panic”.

For further

PODCAST. Welcome to the casino-economy

PODCAST. Should we fear a tech economic winter?

Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy: “Solidarity in tech has been impressive”

Falling figures from Gafam: time for Silicon Valley to revisit its fundamentals

Silicon Valley Bank, the discreet start-up bank with a vertiginous fall

FIND ALL THE EPISODES OF THE MAGNIFIER