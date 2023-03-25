Podolski: Does he really feel like “Let’s Dance”?

Actually he was just a spectator, but moderator Daniel Hartwich would like to sign him right away …

In the „Let’s Dance“-Show on Friday evening, among other things, football star Lukas Podolski (37) took a seat in the TV studio in Ossendorf to take a closer look at the candidates’ dance qualities. And was immediately used as an envelope carrier!

Hartwich would like to see Poldi on the dance floor Foto: Getty Images

So Poldi brought the voting decision to the moderators. And Daniel Hartwich (44) insisted on taking care of the candidate casting for the next season: “Let me guess. You signed for ‘Let’s Dance’ 2024?”

The ex-national player let Hartwich down as charmingly as ever. “You’re welcome to invite me,” Podolski said when the moderators didn’t let up.

Big Poldi fan: dance candidate Knossi on Friday evening in the “Let’s Dance” studio Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

But what are the chances that Poldi will enter the dance floor? BILD asks for …

“The training is in my blood, I like listening to music, but I definitely can’t dance,” Lukas Podolski told BILD the day after the show. And further: “I don’t think I’ve even danced at my own wedding.”

Podolski has been married since 2011, only became a father again in January.

“I have three children, a family, other projects going on,” says Podolski. And don’t forget: “I’m still playing football,” the athlete continues.

Sound like a rejection?

Podolski: “It’s a cool show, the four hours I was in the audience went by quickly. It was really fun. You never know. But that’s not my thing at the moment.”

So it only remains with the soccer shoes instead of dancing shoes with our world champion …