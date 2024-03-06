Poet Ada Limn announces special project in the US

NEW YORK.- The poet laureate of the United States There’s Limn start your project badge in April for National Poetry Month.

The project is called You Are Here and includes an anthology of poems about nature and visits to seven national parks.

I wanted something that could praise our sacred and natural wonders; also tell the complex truths of this urgent moment, said Limón, who is of Mexican origin, in a statement published today -March 6- by the Library of Congress. It may seem easier to give in to the overwhelm of the world’s challenges right now, but I believe that singing, offering something to the earth, noticing our connection to the planet, could help us all move forward together in a powerful way.

On April 2, Milkweed Editions, in association with the Library of Congress, will publish You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural Worldwhich includes a foreword by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, an introduction by Limón, and poems by Joy Harjo, Jericho Brown, and Carl Phillips, among others.

In June, Limn will begin You Are Here: Poetry in Parks, which includes the Cape Cod National Seashore parks, in Massachusetts; the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in North Carolina and Tennessee; and Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, along with the poet’s stops in four other states. Each visit will feature poetry installations that will include works by Mary Oliver, June Jordan and Lucille Clifton, among others.

The events will be coordinated with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America.

In 2022, Limn was named poet laureate of the United States. She was born on March 28, 1976 in Sonoma, California. Among her books stand out Lucky Wreck, The Hurting Kind, The Carrying y Bright Dead Things.

