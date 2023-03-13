Point by point, this is the project to register street vendors in La Plata

The peddling It became a central issue on the table of the La Plata ruling party, which resumed the dialogue on the matter and plans to establish a project to modify the ordinance that regulates the situation that has been causing conflict in the city for years. He was the president of the deliberative Council, Dario Gandugliawas the one who brought the proposal for the creation of a “Register of Postmen” in La Plata, with the aim of including street vendors in the shopping trips authorized by the Commune.

It is about changing the Ordinance 11,729, which regulates free fairs, shopping trips and craft fairs in the city since 2018. The regulations establish that shopping tours “must establish an initial promotional regime for those stallholders who join for the first time for the duration of the permit granted by the application authority on the costs and expenses involved in the operation of the property.”

“Create within the scope of the Executive Directorate of Production and Promotion the Register of Postmen, which will be in charge of the list of postmen in exercise of current permit and, in turn, one will be made containing the applicants who were waiting for locations available in the different shopping malls enabled to operate”, states article 14 of the project that bears the signature of Ganduglia and that will now begin its journey by commission.

In another article, the bill establishes that shopping trips “They must have 10% of their places to be used by those stallholders registered in the registry” and that the disposition of the vacancies will be coordinated between those responsible for each walk and the application authority, which will be the Executive Directorate of Production and Development, which belongs to the Platense Agency for Economic Development.

Another key point included in the project is that it establishes that The Municipality “will grant free, personal and semi-annual precarious permits, initially, to all applicants to use an available space, through the relevant registry”.

In the fundamentals, Ganduglia explains that it is a modification to Ordinance 11,729 that aims to “To ensure that those street vendors who are being registered can have health, well-being and growth conditions by entering the different authorized shopping sites of the commune”.

He assures that it is “imperative to grant greater spaces and opportunities to new entrepreneurs so that they can carry out their activity with a nucleated site for this purpose” and remarks that “street vending not only generates a danger for those who carry it out, but also exposes them to different situations that do nothing more than curtail their legitimate objective of working”.