PointClickCare acquires value-based care platform Patient Pattern – Reuters

Canadian health technology company PointClickCare acquired Patient Pattern, a value-based electronic health record and integrated care management platform.

Patient Pattern works with Medicare Advantage special needs plans, PACE programs, and ACO REACH participants.

The New York-based company offers Care Coach, a workflow management program to help organizations manage fee-for-service and value-based patients, and PDPM Coach, which helps with cost-based care reimbursements. value.

PointClickCare focuses on senior care, including the long-term and post-acute care market, and tThe company says the bundled deals will help providers adopt risky arrangements without needing to use multiple platforms.

“As our customers continue to embrace value-based care and see the success of this model, we are excited to deploy Patient Pattern’s care management platform. Models of care will continue to evolve, and this strategic investment is another example of our commitment to helping our clients thrive in this evolving market, in particular, the opportunity to succeed with this shift to risk,” said Travis Palmquist. , senior vice president and general manager of senior care at PointClickCare, in a statement..

THE GREAT TREND

PointClickCare has acquired several companies to expand its senior-focused portfolio, including QuickMar in 2019, a post-acute care management system. A year later, it announced its acquisition of Collective Medical, an inter-continuum coordinated care platform.

At the start of 2022, the company announced its intention to acquire health informatics company Audacious Inquiry, which offers several services focused on care coordination. THE deal done a month later.

In October, PointClickCare has launched Virtual Health, a telemedicine service for skilled nursing facilities that provides 24/7 access to hospital workers. He also announced a partnership with Icona communication and engagement platform for senior communities.

A month later, the health-tech company said it had signed a deal with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will share its actual data on older adults, especially from long-term care facilities, which would help influence Pfizer’s decisions on new therapies.

Meanwhile, in March of last year, Patient Pattern raised $2 million in seed funding, bringing its total raise to $3.1 million, according to Crunchbase.

