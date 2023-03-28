Pokemon: Team Rocket makes one last surprise appearance

That’s it, the moment that no one expected has arrived. Ash and Pikachu just said goodbye in the anime’s latest episode Pokemon. The poignant ending, which Japanese audiences discovered on Friday, March 24, will forever be etched in the hearts of fans. Prior to its conclusion, the anime launched in 1997 set the stage by delivering another heartbreaking moment. The departure of Team Rocket, experienced a few days earlier as another heartbreak, had intrigued a lot. Jessie, James and Meowth parted angry, something the fans did not expect at all. In reality, it was not their last appearance! Team Rocket was back to play tricks on you one last time in Pokemon. Farewells that resemble them, this time, much more.

One last humiliation for Team Rocket in the final episode

In the final episode of Pokemon, airing on Friday, March 24 in Japan, Team Rocket said a real farewell to the public. And to Pikachu, which they tried to capture one very last time. An attempt that ends in another failure for Jessie, James and Meowth. Pikachu electrifies them and sends them flying through the sky. In the clouds, and completely charred, the three companions hold hands and fly away definitively towards other skies. A final appearance of Team Rocket much more in line with what fans expected after 26 years of adventure and resounding defeats.

Pokemon Les Horizons, the new anime already dated in Japan

Now that Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket have said goodbye, you wonder what will become of Pokemon ? Know that the break will be short-lived, as a new anime is coming soon. Pokemon : Les Horizons will be released on April 14 in Japan. Liko and Roy will be the heroes of this new series. Here is the synopsis of the first episode of the anime.

Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, enrolled in Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokémon, Poussacha, but this one doesn’t listen to her at all. As Liko strives to deepen her bond with Poussacha, suspicious people appear in search of Liko’s mysterious pendant…!

In Japan, TV Tokyo will air an episode of Pokemon : Les Horizons every Friday at the end of the day. French fans, they will have to take their troubles patiently. For the moment, no announcement has been made concerning the broadcast of this new series in France.