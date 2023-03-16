Poland will deliver four fighter jets to Kiev “in the coming days”.

Poland plans to deliver the first Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine very soon. “In the coming days we will (…) transfer four fully operational aircraft to Ukraine,” President Andrzej Duda said today after talks with his Czech colleague Petr Pavel in Warsaw.

Shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Poland had proposed delivering MiG-29s to Ukraine. At the time, however, the US Department of Defense considered this to be too risky because Russia could have viewed it as an escalation.

Ukraine has been demanding warplanes from its western partners for weeks in order to be able to defend itself against an expected Russian offensive. US President Joe Biden had rejected a delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine at the end of January.