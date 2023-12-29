Police and FBI search for woman for alleged murder of her two children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police have launched a search for a Colorado woman for the murder of her two young children and injuries suffered by a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singles 35, of Colorado Springs, is wanted on a warrant for murder, attempted murder and child abuse, Colorado Springs authorities said in a statement.

The Colorado Springs Police responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery at an apartment complex around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, both of Singler’s children, according to with the statement.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the document stated.

“As the investigation of this case developed, it was determined that the initial report of theft was unfounded,” the statement read.

Singler was last seen on December 24, two days before an arrest warrant was issued for her.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency’s Denver office.

Source: AP