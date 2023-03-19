Police are looking for witnesses: Dead woman from Munich recovered from the Isar

A lifeless woman was rescued from the Isar. Why the Munich woman died is still a mystery. The investigators are therefore looking for witnesses.

Employees of the city of Munich made a shocking discovery during their working hours. On Monday, March 6, they found a 30-year-old woman from Munich who was dead floating in the Isar. The fire brigade recovered her body at the Mariannenbrücke near the Praterinsel in the city center.

A lifeless woman was floating in the Isar (symbolic image): Here at the Mariannenbrücke, employees of the city of Munich found her body. (Quelle: imago stock&people)

So far, however, the investigators have been puzzled as to why the woman died. Because there is no evidence of violence. That was the result of the autopsy. The further background is still unclear.

Police are urgently looking for witnesses

The woman last had contact with her family two days before her death. The police are therefore looking for other witnesses who saw the 30-year-old between Saturday, March 4th and Monday, March 6th.