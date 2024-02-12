Police arrest man who was looking at women in Miami Dade College bathroom

A man who entered the women’s bathrooms at Miami-Dade College (MDC) to look at the students was detained by the Police.

The voyeur was identified as Richard Parsons29, who was arrested last Friday at the university’s medical campus, located at 950 NW 20th St., near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The arrest report, to which he had access Local 10reports that three female students complained to a center security officer that a man was in the girls’ bathroom while one of them “was using the bathroom” naked.

One of the young women said that the man “secretly looked at her under the cubicle.”

Upon learning of the complaint, an off-duty Miami Police sergeant who works on campus went to the bathroom and found Parsons there. When confronted by the officer, he only said that he had used that toilet “by mistake” and apologized.

“I’m sorry, I was confused,” he said.

While the sergeant detained him, he ran and escaped. Shortly afterward he was caught permanently.

The investigation showed that the man is homeless and is not an MDC student. Surveillance videos from the institution show him entering the campus “several times for no reason.”

He now faces a felony charge of fleeing and evading law enforcement officers, as well as misdemeanor charges of voyeurism and disrupting an educational institution.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade, with bail set at $3,150.