Police chase in Miami ends with fugitive vehicle hitting gas station

An electrifying police chase that took place in Miami this Saturday ended with a fugitive vehicle hitting a gas station and no injuries reported in the incident.

A video shared through the events page lifestyle_miami revealed the chilling moment in which a van from the U-Haul moving and storage company tried to escape at full speed from patrol cars in West Palm Beach.

The scene ended with the van colliding with a police car, after which the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a British Petroleum company gas station.

The fugitive driver tried to get out of the vehicle to escape, but a dozen patrol cars and undercover police cars prevented him from doing so and managed to arrest him.

Screenshot Instagram / lifestyle_miami

In mid December, a Cuban from Hialeah was charged with murder after crashing a stolen vehicle against the van of an UBER driver, near the Sunshine Skyway bridge, in Tampa, killing two people instantly and seriously injuring two others, one of whom died days later.

Leosvany Arias Román22, was driving a white Ford Mustang reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department on December 6 at around 10:46 p.m., when agents from the Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) attempted to arrest him.

According to the police report, officers approached him after he parked in front of a business located on West Columbus Drive, within the city limits. Arias started the car and rammed two HCSO vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The Cuban continued driving at high speeds south on Interstate 275 and led police on a chase across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.