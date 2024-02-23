Police helicopter crash leaves four dead in Colombia

BOGOTA_ Four police officers died in a helicopter accident this Thursday in the south of the Colombian department of Antioquia (northwest), the police reported in the afternoon.

“Protecting Colombia “Major Juan Morales, Captain César Rodríguez and Deputy Superintendents Feder Celis and Rafael González gave their lives in the Black Hawk 0614 accident,” said General William Salamanca, director of the Colombian police, in his X account.

Earlier, Salamanca had warned that the radars lost track of the aircraft “in the San Pablo village, municipality of Caramanta”, in the south of Antioquia.

Embed – #ATTENTIONS. Images of the UH 60 helicopter, Black Hawk, with registration PNC0614, are known before and after today’s accident (FEB 22) that ended the lives of its four crew members in the San Pablo village, Caramanta area (Antioquia). pic.twitter.com/YPY44w5tnG — Colombia Oscura (@ColombiaOscura) February 22, 2024

The authorities found the bodies of the four crew members in a mountainous area of ​​the Rioblanco village, also in Caramanta, at 2:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

It is the second public force helicopter to suffer an accident this month in ColombiaOn February 5, four soldiers died and three more were injured after another Black Hawk crashed on the border with Panama.during a supply mission.

Embed – Four police officers lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Antioquia, Colombia. The Black Hawk helicopter, bound for Tuluá, Valle del Cauca, to carry out repair tasks, crashed in Caramanta. Authorities are investigating the causes of the accident. #PEV pic.twitter.com/wqkS4PxJ3v — Pereira En Vivo Noticias (@pereiraenvivo) February 22, 2024

Source: AFP