Police helicopter crash leaves four dead in Colombia

BOGOTA_ Four police officers died in a helicopter accident this Thursday in the south of the Colombian department of Antioquia (northwest), the police reported in the afternoon.
“Protecting Colombia “Major Juan Morales, Captain César Rodríguez and Deputy Superintendents Feder Celis and Rafael González gave their lives in the Black Hawk 0614 accident,” said General William Salamanca, director of the Colombian police, in his X account.
Earlier, Salamanca had warned that the radars lost track of the aircraft “in the San Pablo village, municipality of Caramanta”, in the south of Antioquia.
The authorities found the bodies of the four crew members in a mountainous area of the Rioblanco village, also in Caramanta, at 2:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).
It is the second public force helicopter to suffer an accident this month in ColombiaOn February 5, four soldiers died and three more were injured after another Black Hawk crashed on the border with Panama.during a supply mission.
Source: AFP