Police in Bulgaria found a previously unknown work by Jackson Pollock in a raid

A previously unknown work by the American Expressionist artist Jackson Pollock it was found in a raid by Bulgarian police on a group suspected of smuggling international works of art. According to experts, this painting, of which no photos were released, could be worth 44 million euros.

Jackson Polllock was known for his expressionist style.

The chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the European nation told the press that this was “an international operation carried out in conjunction with Europol and the Government of Greece”, with the aim of stopping this gang that trafficked works of art . According to the politician, this painting is “with great happiness”, an original painting created by Jackson Pollock.

According to the report that reached the European media, the table of Jackson Pollock was found along with five other works by important authors in various raids that were carried out simultaneously in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, and the Greek cities of Crete and Athens.

The work belonged to the dictator of Romania Nicolae Ceausescu.

According to some preliminary reports, this painting created by the American painter between the 1940s and 1950s belonged to Nicolae Ceausescu, the communist leader who led the Socialist Republic of Romania.a satellite state of Moscow during the Cold War period, on the Soviet side of the famous “iron curtain”.

Who was Jackson Pollock?

Born in 1912, in the town of Cody in the state of Wyoming, the artist became known as one of the most influential figures in the abstract expressionist movement, as well as one of the fathers of “action painting” and one of the most divisive artists in criticism.

The artist passed away in 1956.

The painter died in 1956 in a car crash due to drunk driving. The accident occurred less than a mile from Pollock’s home, where another of the passengers who were with him in the car died, Edith Metzger, a friend of the artist’s lover, who was also traveling in the vehicle and managed to survive.