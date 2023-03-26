Police investigate the death of a man in Posadas | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 26, 2023 | 10:45 a.m.

A man identified as Carlos Félix Cardozo (58) was found lifeless last night on public roads, more precisely on Juan Queirel street near Callao de Posadas, lying under his Citroën vehicle which was on and with the windows open.

It is not ruled out that he could have been hit by the vehicle while he was pushing it, police sources indicated.

After the neighbors alerted the Police by telephone, a patrol immediately arrived at the site, where they verified what had happened and the police doctor established that the body had cyanosis in the cape, injuries to the wrist, right hand and left forearm. In order to determine the causes of death, they requested the corresponding autopsy, the spokesmen added.

The Scientific, Criminalistics and Police Biochemical Police worked on the scene. The body was transferred to the judicial morgue in order to continue with the relevant tasks. On the other hand, statements were taken from the residents of the place.