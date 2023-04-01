Police officers who beat homeless people in Guadalajara are suspended

In Guadalajaracapital of the state of Jalisco, two municipal police officers were exhibited through a video that was shared on social networks showing how they attack a indigent and the netizens They showed outrage at the fact.

By the situation, the mayor of the capital, Paul Lemusannounced that these elements would be separated from their position and sanctioned as well as opening an investigation by Internal Affairs of the Legal Department and the Operational Area of the corporation.

As we reported in The Truth News, The decision to remove the police officers from their post was made known through a statement and they detailed that once the investigation is carried out, Laura “N” and Jesus “N“They may be penalized.

Video of police officers assaulting a homeless man

Guadalajara police officers hurt a homeless man



The clip was shared among users of social networks, and in the images it is seen how two agents, a woman and a man, seem to be questioning the man on the street about an object that is on the ground.

Then, and apparently without reason, they took advantage of the fact that the subject was lying down and the officer stepped on his leg at the knee and his partner kicked him in the head.

Although the man tried to get away, the attacks by the Guadalajara police officers continued until they let him go.

The moment in which two uniformed officers "have fun" with a defenseless man in a street situation who cried for the attacks he suffered was recorded on video.

April 1, 2023





Reaction of the Guadalajara authorities

The woman stepped on him at knee height.



After the video was broadcast, Pablo Lemus, municipal president of Guadalajara, announced that the two agents, who were caught beating the homeless man at the IMSS Clinic 89 facilities in the Moderna neighborhood, were presented and separated from their charges, apart from sanctioned.

Besides, he stressed that they would not allow abuses or tolerate these facts.

“Officers must be located to make statements within the investigations opened at the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Police Station and before the Public Ministry,” said Pablo Lemus.

