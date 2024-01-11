Police point out that the pool where the one-year-old baby fell was not well fenced

Miami police said the pool where a one-year-old baby fell last week. The homeowner could be responsible for the event.

The serious accident occurred in a house that was rented by the family through the Airbnb platform. The city authorities, after conducting investigations at the scene, assure that the owners of the home are responsible for breaking a law regarding the ownership of swimming pools in Miami.

Mike Vegaspokesperson for the Miami Police, told AmericaTeVe that the house was being rented but not only the tenants are responsible for the accident.

“The owner is responsible for ensuring that a child does not have access to the pool, as occurred in this case. There are certain measures that the City of Miami requires, such as having a fence around the pool,” the officer said.

The accident occurred on January 5, at a home located in the 6200 block of North Miami Avenue.

The baby was rescued from the water by a family member and assisted by the police who kept him alive until the rescuers arrived. They were then transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where remains in critical condition since then.

“Our detectives go to the hospital every day to ask about the baby’s condition. He is critical. We ask God to help him so that he recovers and does not have brain problems because we know that when a person drowns, the first thing that affects him is It’s the brain,” the officer explained.

This is a one-year-old girl, whose life has been in danger for six days. The family is distraught but the police have not yet closed the investigation into the case because other people could have different degrees of responsibility in this tragic accident.