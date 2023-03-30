Police violence: the White House supports “the right to demonstrate peacefully” in France “as everywhere else”

An unexpected statement from across the Atlantic. Asked about accusations of police violence in France, a spokesperson for the White House said on Thursday March 30 that the American executive “supported the right to demonstrate peacefully there as everywhere else”.

“All this is only beginning to be known”he said, in response to a question about the criticism expressed by certain organizations such as the Council of Europe.

“Sporadic acts of violence by some demonstrators or other reprehensible acts committed by others during a demonstration cannot justify the excessive use of force by State agents”recently affirmed the Commissioner for Human Rights of this organization, Dunja Mijatovic.

Macron denounces “a form of habit of violence”

The question of the response of the police also arose following violence which occurred last weekend during a mobilization in the west of France against controversial water retention systems.

Emmanuel Macron estimated this Thursday that the thousands of demonstrators were “simply come to make war”. “In some, a form of habit of violence sets in, it must be fought with great firmness”he said.

The League of Human Rights has denounced “immoderate use” of the force, and the organizers of the demonstration in the west of France counted 200 wounded, including a blinded person and two in a coma.