Pollens: nearly two-thirds of departments on red alert

According to the National Aerobiological Monitoring Network, birch pollen is currently the fiercest.

The situation is more and more complicated for allergy sufferers. Last week, the National Aerobiological Surveillance Network (RNSA) indicated that 32 of the departments of metropolitan France were placed on red alert, synonymous with a “high” health impact for the risk of pollen allergies. A dynamic favored by spring weather over a large part of the country.

Birch alert

Six days later, in a new update of this vigilance carried out on Wednesday, 60 of the metropolitan departments are now placed in red by the RNSA. The 36 other remaining departments are at least in “medium” health impact, in yellow color.

Geographically, the area concerned includes all of the departments in the east of the country with the exception of Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence and Hautes-Alpes, which remain in yellow.

From the Mediterranean coast to the northern departments via Alsace, Normandy and the Paris region, the departments are placed in the highest category of the classification.

According to a statement that accompanies the vigilance, the RNSA indicates that these are birch pollen which currently represent “a high risk” in the North of the country, just like hornbeam pollens, which are from the same family. Thanks to fine weather, it is from the end of March to the end of April that these pollens are most present. In addition, in this same area, ash pollen remains abundant.

Further south, around the Mediterranean, it is a “cocktail of pollen from Cupressaceae-Taxaceae (cypress), plane tree, oak and parietaria (Urticaceae)” which bothers those with allergies.

Good conduct gestures

In order to reduce the effects of pollen, the RNSA recommends several actions to adopt during this proliferation season. At home, it is recommended to rinse your hair at the end of the day and to air it about ten minutes before or after sunrise or sunset.

It is also recommended to limit tobacco consumption and avoid the use of irritating or allergenic products (home fragrances, incense, etc.).

Outside, it is advisable to keep the windows closed in the car, not to dry your clothes in the open air, or to avoid activities that avoid overexposure to pollen, such as lawn mowing or sports activities.