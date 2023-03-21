Pollens, sun, food... What are the effects of spring on health?

Sun, sports activities, increased fruit and vegetable consumption… The return of sunny days brings many benefits. However, the season also comes with its share of inconveniences.

This Monday, March 20 marked the arrival of spring, but it was also the International Day of Happiness. If there is no official link, with the return of sunny days, the lengthening of the days or the flowering of plants, the period is generally seen as beneficial for health, physical and mental. But what is it really?

Return of the sun

First, as winter recedes, it brings with it the grayness and the short days and therefore the lack of light. And this absence of sun has very concrete effects on health. Indeed, sun and light are sources of vitamin D, melatonin, serotonin and dopamine.

“The return of light is good for morale. There are really depressions linked to the lack of sun in winter”, affirms to BFMTV.com Judith Loeb Mansour, general practitioner in Calvados.

In addition, in a week, France will switch to summer time. “The time change also allows a lot of people to get out of work with light, which helps,” she continues.

“The happiness of some is the misfortune of others”

However, these longer days can have a backlash. “It can become complicated to put the children to bed, you have to watch out more to avoid fatigue”, explains the doctor.

In addition, if most people feel better at this time, spring can nevertheless be a complicated season if, on the contrary, we are not very well. “We are going to feel weird and even worse because we see that spring helps everyone else, except us,” explains Judith Loeb Mansour.

“Here, the happiness of some is the misfortune of others,” she explains, encouraging those concerned to seek help.

More outings and sports

The lengthening of the days and the rise in temperatures also allow more outings, avoiding the famous metro-work-sleep, and allow more sporting activities to be practiced, which is good for physical health and mental health.

Be careful, however, not to resume the sport too abruptly. “You have to take it easy,” warns Judith Loeb Mansour, in order to prevent the risk of injury or heart problems in the event of too intense an effort.

Fruits, vegetables and barbecues

During the spring, the diet also changes for many French people. If winter required richer and more comforting dishes, in spring, we consume more fruits and vegetables, in particular because they are cheaper on store shelves.

They are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals and thus have positive effects on health, especially in the prevention of diseases.

“However, there are false friends, it is much less beneficial if they are eaten with lots of mayonnaise”, however warns Judith Loeb Mansour.

In addition, as soon as the sunny days arrive, the festive moments made up of aperitifs and barbecues can multiply. “It doesn’t have to be every day,” adds the general practitioner.

Watch out for pollen

But spring isn’t fun for everyone. Indeed, some can no longer go out without sneezing, coughing or having itchy eyes because of the pollen. According the Pasteur Institute20% of the French population is allergic to it, to varying degrees.

“The only way to treat pollen allergy over the long term is desensitization,” writes the institute. However, beyond that, some reflexes can be adopted such as airing the rooms at the end of the day, washing your hair before going to bed or even wearing sunglasses outside.