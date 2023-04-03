Pollution near Lyon: PFAS found in eggs, the prefecture recommends not to consume them

The levels of PFAS, known as “eternal pollutants”, show levels eight to 16 times higher than the regulatory values.

Eternal pollutants in eggs. The Rhône prefecture confirmed, Monday, April 3, the presence of high levels of PFAS pollutants in eggs collected near chemical factories south of Lyon, widening the sector where it recommends not to consume them. Already in January, the prefecture had indicated that the first samples had revealed levels of PFAS, known as “eternal pollutants”, presenting levels eight to 16 times higher than the regulatory values.

Additional operations in private chicken coops in the four municipalities of Pierre-Bénite, Oullins, Irigny and St-Genis-Laval “demonstrate that 26 of the 30 samples taken” ont “values ​​that exceed” the thresholds set by a European regulation. These results lead the prefecture to maintain its “recommendations” not to eat eggs and “meat from poultry from privately owned poultry houses” on these four municipalities, she said in a press release. This measure will also be extended to eleven other neighboring municipalities, as well as to two districts of Lyon. Egg samples will also be taken there.

The Arkema factory in the sights

Pour “better understand the source of impregnation”of the “earth samples” will also be carried out on “several sites” concerned. “A questionnaire will be sent to the individuals concerned to analyze the breeding and feeding method of their laying hens”adds the prefecture, recalling that “eggs are particularly sensitive markers for the presence of perfluorinated compounds”. In Pierre-Bénite is notably the site of the chemist Arkema, where activists from Extinction Rebellion (ER) had carried out an action in December to denounce a “environmental pollution”. The factory is located in what is known as “the valley of chemistry”.

By unveiling its action plan against PFAS, France had shown its support for a project to restrict their manufacture and use by several European countries. Among the measures announced, the government unveiled a “identification process for industrial sites potentially emitting significant quantities of PFAS”. Arkema’s Pierre-Bénite site must be “foreshadower” of this process of identification and reduction. Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) are a family of synthetic chemical compounds comprising more than 4,700 molecules, some of which are suspected of having a harmful impact on health. They owe their nickname to their very long life cycle.