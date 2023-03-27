Poncho Herrera exhibits the misery that Televisa paid to RBD

poncho herrera recently offered an interview to the Spanish newspaper The country to talk about ‘¡Qué viva México!’, the new film by Luis Estrada in which he participates. However, the detail that drew attention is that he took the opportunity to clarify the rumors about his absence in the reunion of RBD and the ‘I’m a Rebel Tour 2023’.

He assured that he is focused on his projects as an actor but that he wishes his teammates the best: “I am very happy with the projects I have at the moment and where I have the energy at the moment. I know that this project will be a resounding success and I have nothing but good wishes for them”.

Likewise, he used the rumor spread by TVNotas magazine to exhibit the low salary that Televisa gave them while they were part of RBD: “At some point a magazine reported that I had asked for an exaggerated amount of money to return and what I am saying is that they better pay them for all the crap they put into themselves for so many years.”

Televisa was not at all fair with the payment it gave to RBD.



As stated, San Ángel television station exploded the popularity of the group but He never gave a fair remuneration to the members: “We signed a contract in which we gave up the rights to the character, the image of the character and everything that was exploited in terms of merchandising, we did not see a single peso”.

poncho herrera He added: “The television station that owns this project was not fair and it is not a matter of money, I say it again, it has to do with a work issue, that we made a Los Angeles Coliseum with 63,000 people, for example, and to me They paid me 18,000 pesos for that.”

It has no rivalry with RBD

The actor feels affection, respect and appreciation for his peers.



Finally, the actor made it clear that there is no rivalry between him and his RBD teammates: “I love that they are doing well because I appreciate them, I love them and I respect them. We share things that no one else will be able to know and that the six of us were there in hard times, in joyful times and difficult times.”

When will the RBD 2023 concert be?

‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ has been a real madness in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.



The Truth News previously mentioned that Anahí, Christian Chávez, Dulce María, Christopher Uckermann and Maite Perroni return to the stage after fifteen years of absence in the ‘I’m Rebel Tour‘, a concert tour that It will start on August 25 and end on December 17..

