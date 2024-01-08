Pope Francis calls for banning surrogacy

ROME .- Pope Francis Called on Monday for a universal ban on the “deplorable” practice of surrogacy, and included the “commercialization” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.

In a speech on foreign policy to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Francis lamented that 2024 has begun at a historical moment in which peace is “more threatened, weakened and partly lost.”

The pope referred to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas, the climate and migration crises and the “immoral” production of nuclear and conventional weapons, in a long list of evils that affect humanity and growing violations. of international humanitarian law that make them possible.

But Francis also mentioned smaller-scale issues that he described as threats to peace and human dignity, including surrogacy. Francis said the life of the unborn must be protected and not “suppressed or turned into a commercial product.”

“I consider the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood to be deplorable, which seriously offends the dignity of women and children and is based on the exploitation of the mother’s situation of material need,” he stated.

The pontiff said that “a child is always a gift and never the object of a contract” and urged the international community to “universally prohibit this practice.”

Francis has previously expressed the Catholic Church’s opposition to what he has described as “wombs for rent,” and some countries prohibit the practice, such as Spain and Italy. At the same time, however, official Vatican doctrine has made clear that gay parents who resort to surrogacy can baptize their children.

In his summary of the geopolitical situation, Francis specifically mentioned Russia, noting that “the large-scale war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine” has stalled. It was a rare break from Francis’s habit of avoiding holding Moscow directly responsible for the invasion when he expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Francis was more neutral in lamenting Israel’s war in Gaza, condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel and “any form of terrorism and extremism.” At the same time, he claimed that the attack provoked “a strong Israeli military response” that has left thousands dead and created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In other comments, the pope called for “respectful diplomatic dialogue” with the Nicaraguan government to resolve what he described as “a protracted crisis.” The government’s crackdown on the Catholic Church has led to the arrest of dozens of priests and bishops. The government has accused the Church of fomenting popular protests against it, which it considers an attempted coup.

On the other hand, Francis lamented several humanitarian and refugee crises in Africa, without naming names, condemned military coups and elections in several African countries characterized by “corruption, intimidation and violence.”

In addition, he called for nuclear negotiations with Iran to be resumed as soon as possible “to guarantee a safer future for all.” The International Atomic Energy Agency said last month that Iran had increased the pace at which it produces military-grade uranium, after a previous slowdown.

Francis affirmed that the “manufacturing” of nuclear weapons is as immoral as their possession and use. The pope has already changed Church doctrine to designate the possession of nuclear weapons as inadmissible, but on Monday he included the production of those weapons as part of his general criticism of the arms industry.

“We may not realize that civilian victims are not ‘collateral damage’, they are men and women with names and surnames who lose their lives,” he said. “They are children who are orphaned and deprived of a future.”