Pope Francis’ message after being hospitalized

According to the Vatican, the health of the Pope Francisco He improved after he was hospitalized urgently due to respiratory complications that he had in recent days. The situation was uncovered when the Holy See indicated that they were going to carry out studies already agreed upon, which did not coincide with an interview that the leader of the Catholic Church had arranged with an important Italian media outlet for the same day.

The pontiff was rushed to the hospital.

According to the Holy See, the state in which the pontiff finds himself “is gradually improving and he continues with his planned treatment.” “This morning, after breakfast, he read various newspapers and summarized his work. Before lunch he went to a small chapel in his private room, where he prayed and received the Eucharist,” they said from the Vatican about the schedule of the Pope Francisco.

Despite this, there is concern behind closed doors because studies have shown that the leader of the catholic church He doesn’t have pneumonia, covid or heart problems, so they don’t really know what the original problem is. During the last months, the Pope Francisco He suffered from discomfort in his knees, although everything indicates that if he continues like this, the hospital will let him go so that he can fulfill his role during Easter.

Bergoglio thanked the messages he received.

When he was admitted, from the press of the micro-state located in the heart of Rome they indicated that, despite the scare, the president was in a good state of health and that he felt “touched by the messages he received”, in addition to expressing “his gratitude for the closeness and the prayers”.

Surprise for the activity

Although Bergoglio is an elderly person who is very close to turning 90, some people are surprised by the amount of activities that the Argentine undertakes in his role as head of the Vatican and pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. According to Robert Mickens, editor of the Christian newspaper La Croix, this situation astonishes him greatly.

It was recently the 10th anniversary of his inauguration as pope.

“We will have to wait and see exactly what the problem is. She turned 86, is overweight and since he took office 10 years ago, he has not slowed down for a second. He was in Africa last month and has a busy schedule every day. He is very crazy but at the same time he has the ability to carry out his daily schedule”.