Pope Francis thanks journalists for their efforts in the search for the truth

This Monday we will dedicate the column “From the Vatican” to the special meeting between the Pope Francisco and the journalists accredited to the Holy See, an unprecedented meeting where Diario Las Américas was present.

The audience took place at 8:00 in the morning in the Clementine Room of the Apostolic Palace, with the presence of 150 journalists, members of the International Association of Journalists accredited to the Vatican.

Upon his arrival, the pontiff welcomed “his traveling companions,” as he called the communicators present, remembering that practicing journalism is a vocation, where “you choose to touch the wounds of society and the world.”

He began his speech by thanking the professionals for “the perseverance and patience in following day after day the news that comes from the Holy See and the Church, recounting an institution that transcends the here and now,” often stealing time from the family and children.

Francis then reflected on the difficult profession of the Vatican journalist when reviewing the path of the Church, thanking “the delicacy” shown when facing the “scandals of the Church”: “there are some, and so many times I have seen in you a great delicacy, respect, an almost, I say, “shameful” silence: thank you for this attitude,” he said.

Likewise, he thanked them for “the effort” to “see behind appearances”, to see beyond “the superficiality of stereotypes” and the “pre-packaged formulas of information-show”, inviting them to combine “discernment with love” in the practice of journalism.

Pope Francisco Pope Francis greets Diario Las Américas correspondent in the Vatican Marinellys Tremamunno. Marinellys Tremamunno

He assured that there lies “the greatness of the Vaticanist”, in that ability to always seek the truth. “The beauty of his work around Peter is to found it on the solid rock of responsibility in truth, not on the fragile sands of chatter and ideological readings; “That lies in not hiding reality and also its miseries, without sweetening tensions, but at the same time without making unnecessary clamor, but striving to capture what is essential, in light of the nature of the Church,” he concluded.

But it is not the first time that Pope Francis reflects on the practice of journalism. He had already done so on June 24, 2023, when he received in audience the members of the foundation that promotes the Biagio Agnes International Journalism and Information Award, a well-known Italian journalist from the Italian RAI network, and proposed the three elements for good work of every journalist: the notebook that “remembers the importance of listening,” the pen that “remembers the creative act in the search for truth” and the look at reality, but “a real look, not just a virtual one.”

In 2016, the Holy See dedicated “The Pope Video” to the exercise of the journalistic profession: “We need information that leads to commitment for the good of the human race and the planet. Join me in this request,” Francisco expressed in the traditional video that is broadcast every month.

And so on numerous occasions, journalists have been at the center of their reflections. However, it is appropriate to remember his words on January 20, 2014, during the audience granted to the directors and staff of RAI, within the framework of the 90th anniversary of its radio broadcasts and the 60th of its television broadcasts: journalism “has It must be a service to truth, goodness and beauty. They have to avoid such harmful concepts as misinformation, defamation, slander and maintain a high ethical level,” the pontiff recommended.

It is this search for the truth, beyond the ideological tapestries, that inspires the daily work of the journalists of Diario Las Américas. Not an easy task in a world saturated with information, but above all misinformation. Happy start to the week!

Source: MARINELLYS TREMAMUNNO