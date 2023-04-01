Pope Francis was discharged and returned to the Vatican

Pope Francis was discharged this morning from the Gemelli hospital, located in Rome, where he was hospitalized three days after being diagnosed with “infectious bronchitis” from which he was cured with antibiotic therapy.

The Supreme Pontiff left the medical center at approximately 10:30 a.m. (local time) aboard a small car, escorted by police and security agents. After noticing the presence of several faithful, he stopped the vehicle that was transporting him to greet them and had a brief chat with the press present at the scene. “I only felt discomfort and I wasn’t afraid, I’m still alive,” Francisco said.

Before arriving at the Vatican, he went to the Basilica of Santa Maria la Mayo, in the center of Rome, a personal tradition that he fulfills before each trip abroad.

On the other hand, the Vatican has confirmed that Francis plans to preside over the Palm Sunday Mass tomorrow, which officially opens the rites of Holy Week, although it will be officiated by Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

.